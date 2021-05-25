Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

