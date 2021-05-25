Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

