Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $32,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after buying an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after buying an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Match Group stock opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,545,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

