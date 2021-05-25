Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $292.36 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

