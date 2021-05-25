Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,608 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $37,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $254.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.86. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.75.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

