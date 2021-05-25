Rhumbline Advisers Sells 38,046 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $35,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

