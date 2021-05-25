Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,023 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of GameStop worth $36,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $285,000.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

GME stock opened at $180.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of -2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

