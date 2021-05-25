Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,219 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $575.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.71 and its 200 day moving average is $465.42. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $195.11 and a fifty-two week high of $595.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.