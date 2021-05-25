RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Tops $17.08 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $17.08 million and $4.14 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00887794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.27 or 0.09230733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

