RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
RLI has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Shares of RLI opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RLI has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33.
RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
