RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of RLI opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RLI has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

