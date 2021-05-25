Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

