Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller Sells 276 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
