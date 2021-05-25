Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller Sells 276 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.