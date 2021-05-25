Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Root has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

