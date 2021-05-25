Rosenblatt Securities Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $110.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

GDDY stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,324 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 901,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after acquiring an additional 270,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

