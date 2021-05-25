Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

