Royal Bank of Canada Raises Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$10.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of SGR.UN stock opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$583.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.73 and a 12-month high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

