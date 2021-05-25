Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 801

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 801 ($10.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 516.30 ($6.75).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 576.90 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 255.90. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.58).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

