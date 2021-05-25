RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $507,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

