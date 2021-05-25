Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 1,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ryerson by 83.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryerson by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 7.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

