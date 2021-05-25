SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $229,376.81 and $87.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00027766 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,834,045 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

