SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 22,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,780. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.