San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SJT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.79. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

