San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SJT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.79. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.
