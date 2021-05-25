Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.00.

SARTF opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $268.00 and a 12-month high of $550.00. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

