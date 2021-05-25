Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHNWF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SHNWF stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. Schroders has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

