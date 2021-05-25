Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,274,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 654,499 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

