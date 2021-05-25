Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.