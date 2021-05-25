Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,571,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after purchasing an additional 517,626 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,032,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

