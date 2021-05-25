Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.