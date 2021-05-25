Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $286.77 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

