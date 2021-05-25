Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $267.38 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $269.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.