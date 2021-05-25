SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 78,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

