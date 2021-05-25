SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

