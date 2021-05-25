SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. 5,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,349. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.