SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $323,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,335. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.