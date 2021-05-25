SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

