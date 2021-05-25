SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.