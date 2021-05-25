Sean P. Nolan Acquires 1,170 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TSHA stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
