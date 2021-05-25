Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 68,321 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of National Retail Properties worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

