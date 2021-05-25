Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 84,878 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,878 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,545. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

