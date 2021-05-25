Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 240,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

