Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $370.17. 56,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,604. The company has a market cap of $366.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

