Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.78. 3,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.