Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 12,536 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

