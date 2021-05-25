Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 92,434 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,434 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

