SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.