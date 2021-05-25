Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 135,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,585,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

SENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $811.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,946,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,390,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,585,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

