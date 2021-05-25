Sepio Capital LP Sells 39,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 127,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

