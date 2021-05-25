Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. 18,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,722. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

