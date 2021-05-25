SHIBA INU One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $1.52 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.99 or 0.00808108 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00030281 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

