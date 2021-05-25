Shield Protocol Price Reaches $4.30 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00011199 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $967,870.86 and approximately $2.04 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00837487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

